Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) will have at least one more act to perform. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for Season 4. The news comes just one week after Season 3 launched on Amazon Prime.

The streaming platform, like Netflix, does not release specific streaming numbers, but Maisel has been both a critical and an awards darling. It won eight Emmys for its first season, including Outstanding Comedy Series and a Best Actress trophy for Brosnahan. The second season picked up five additional statuettes at the 2019 Emmys, including a second win for Alex Borstein in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

The third and most recent season of Maisel ended with another career-altering cliffhanger for Midge after she offended Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), the famous singer who had invited her out on the road to open for him. The fourth season will see Midge have to figure out her next steps after potentially blowing her big chance to take her comedy career to the next level.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is executive-produced by creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Dan Paladino. The first three seasons are now available to stream on Amazon.