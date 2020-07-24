A new Disney+ Marvel Studios series might be delayed indefinitely thanks to COVID-19 shutting down productions around the world for most of 2020, but that doesn't mean your superhero thirst has to go ignored. Comic-Con@Home delivered a first look at Marvel's Helstrom, which is coming to Hulu in October.

Helstrom is a standalone story within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, centered on Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), the two children of a notorious serial killer who hunt down the worst of humanity. The series was created by Paul Zbyszewski, and the first season will consist of 10 episodes, premiering in October.

During the show's virtual Comic-Con panel on July 24, Zbyszewki, Austen, Lemmon, and castmates Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, and Alain Uy unveiled the trailer and teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season. The first clip hints that this is going to be one of the darkest Marvel series yet. Victoria (Marvel) stands out in the brief teaser as Damon and Ana's mother who is locked in a sanitarium and is obviously dealing with some very evil demons.

"The voice was basically just me in a hotel room, screaming into a pillow about the state of the world, and then you have that voice…It's not from 10 packs of cigarettes," Elizabeth Marvel revealed in the panel. "The physicality, honestly, I lifted so much from Anthony Hopkins. I just watched so much Anthony Hopkins, and why not?…It is a story of a mother who loves her children but is overtaken by something out of her control and that separates her from her love…Her children never know who they are dealing with. Are they dealing with a loving mother or are they dealing with a monster?"

Exploring the more horrific side of Marvel was part of why Zbyszewski signed up for the job, but at the end of the day, he believes that Helstrom is a family story about two siblings and the people they've surrounded themselves with. Series star Tom Austen agreed that the meat of the series is in the tension between Damon and Ana as they try to unite their new families with the one they left behind after a traumatizing childhood.

"In many ways, they are the closest family members in the show, but in many other ways, they are the furthest apart. They've both kind of built these new families in their new lives," he said. "When they do come back together, we get to see how they try and meet each other again as adults and as victims of childhood trauma that they both deal with in completely different ways."

Will they be able to actually come together, or will they also be overtaken by whatever their mother has let loose? We'll find out this fall.

Marvel's Helstrom premieres Oct. 16 on Hulu.