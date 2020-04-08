Following the example set by fellow romantic reality series 90 Day Fiancé, Lifetime has now ordered a new spin-off of Married at First Sight designed specifically for the coronavirus era.

According to Deadline, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam will premiere on Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will be completely shot by the couples themselves using mounted cameras, diary cams, and virtual group chats. As for the couples themselves? Well, loyal viewers will see quite a few familiar faces as eight fan-favorite couples from previous seasons are returning to the show. These couples will give audiences an exclusive peek at their lives after their original appearances on show — everything from the birth of their children to them successfully building businesses and homes will be covered in never-before-seen footage. The series will also virtually unite the couples to talk about their plans for the future.

Returning couples include Doug and Jamie (Season 1), Ashley and Anthony (Season 5), Shawniece and Jephte (Season 6), Danielle and Bobby (Season 8), Stephanie and AJ (Season 8), Kristine and Keith (Season 8), Beth and Jamie (Season 9), and Greg and Deonna (Season 9). A couple from Season 10, which is currently airing, will also be joining those seven couples on Couples Cam.

The network's executive vice president of unscripted programming, Gena McCarthy, said in a statement, "Lifetime viewers fell in love with these couples when they were on MAFS and in the unprecedented time facing the world, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam now allows us to continue to provide intimate access to these couples as their relationships have continued to grow, even after their seasons ended."

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam premieres Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.