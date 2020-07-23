Mark-Paul Gosselaar is ready to stroll down memory lane and Saved By The Bell fans will be thrilled to know MPG will be watching the first season of Saved by the Bell for the first time since he finished working on the series a couple of decades ago. The reason? He'll be commenting on all the first season episodes for the new podcast "Zach to the Future," with co-collaborator Dashiell Driscoll, creator and narrator of Funny Or Die's "Zack Morris Is Trash" and admitted SBTB superfan. The two will talk about episodes in the weekly podcast, discussing highlights, lowlights and behind-the-scenes stories. There will also be featured guests appearing in episodes.

In a statement to Variety, Gosselaar's explained, "For years I have been asked by the dedicated fans of Saved by the Bell to revisit the show. I couldn't wrap my head around an idea that would keep the audience entertained and celebrate the beloved series we created over 30 years ago, mostly because I can't remember a thing about making it, and I am thrilled to say I have found the answer."

The actor also posted a three-minute intro to the podcast with the announcement on his Twitter account.

I'm going back to Bayside! Sort of. Come with me and @dashiell as we go #ZacktotheFuture

Listen Free on Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/VS3CFhzCGE — Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@MPG) July 23, 2020

"Zack to the Future" is produced by Cadence13, a premium podcast company that's part of Entercom's podcast network. Season 1 of the podcast will launch on July 29, 2020, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Entercom's Radio.com and other platforms.

Driscoll is also working as a writer on the SBTB revival for the Peacock streaming service. The show is scheduled to debut later this year. Gosselaar will reprise the role of Zack alongside Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley in the revival cast.