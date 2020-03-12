Update 3/12/20: March Madness is no more. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA has announced that it will cancel all Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments and all remaining winter and spring championships.

In a statement posted to social media, the NCAA wrote, "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

The decision follows a previously announced intention to continue the series without fans in the stands.

Previously 3/5/20: It's not a question of if you will watch NCAA March Madness games but how and when. Experts say there are no dominant teams this year but schools such as Seton Hall should make things more fun.

The magic begins with Selection Sunday on March 15 when the NCAA tournament field, bracket, and seeding — with the 68 Division I men's basketball teams in contention — are revealed. The number of teams decreases to 64 on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 17 and 18, when four in-games determine which teams move on to the four regional tournaments featuring 16 teams each.

Round one of the tournament kicks off Thursday, March 19 at the University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio. If you want to win that office pool, go to CBS Sports for the tea on which hoopers look good and which ones are in danger. You can also scroll down to find out how and where to watch and get those much-needed NCAA tournament dates.

How to watch

The NCAA offers a number of ways to watch the most buzzed-about games. For instance, the NCAA March Madness Live site and corresponding free apps on Apple and Android can be accessed on any device by signing in with pay provider credentials.

CBS and CBS All Access will also be airing and streaming games as will TNT, TBS and TruTV. Not sure what channel TNT is on your TV? Click here and type in provider info to locate TNT, TBS and more. You can also enter your zip code to find local airings. Meanwhile, services such as Roku, Google Play, Apple TV, and Amazon are also streaming the games.

When to watch

Selection Sunday: March 15 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

First Four: March 17 and 18.

NCAA Tournament Round 1: March 19 and 20.

NCAA Tournament Round 2: March 21 and 22.

Sweet 16: March 26 and 27.

Elite Eight: March 28 and 29 .

Final Four: April 4.

2020 NCAA championship game: April 16.

Find out more about the locations of the major March Madness games at CBS Sports.