Maggie Interrupts an Intimate Moment for Gary and Darcy in This A Million Little Things Sneak Peek

Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) and Darcy (Floriana Lima) are playing parents again in Wednesday's episode of A Million Little Things. This time, they are tasked with distracting Theo as Katherine (Grace Park) and Eddie (David Giuntioli) consult with T's therapist about telling him they are getting a divorce. The couple has a list of diversion tactics for Theo considering how brutal it was for them when their own parents told them about their respective divorces. The relatable trauma leads to a little make-out session in the kitchen... until Maggie (Allison Miller) shows up.

Cue the awkward music, because that's the exact level of cringe on Gary, Darcy, and Maggie's face when it happens. Is it ever going to get to a point where these three aren't having awkward moments? Probably not, but that's okay because it's pretty damn entertaining for us in the meantime.

A Million Little Things airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on ABC.