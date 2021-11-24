If you can smell potatoes cooking and turkeys being basted, then you know it's time for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! The New York City tradition is back after a weird year with the COVID-19 pandemic. Your favorite floats will be present along with a ton of celebrity drop-bys and performances from Broadway's brightest, marching bands, dance troupes, and more.

NBC and Telemundo will once again host the proceedings from midtown Manhattan as five giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands, nine performance groups, and Santa Claus make their way down 34th Street. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker from Today will host on the NBC side with Ana Jurka and Carlos Adyan, accompanied by Freddy Lomelí, holding things down on Telemundo.

Here's everything you need to know to be able to watch and enjoy the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC

What time is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade will air from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones on Thursday, Nov. 25 on NBC and Telemundo.

How do I watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

If you are watching on traditional cable, tune into NBC or Telemundo for the live broadcast beginning at 9 a.m. local time on Thursday, Nov. 25. NBC will also show a rebroadcast of the parade from 2-5 p.m. ET.

For cord-cutters, NBC's streaming service Peacock will also air the livestream coverage of the parade starting at 9 a.m. Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV also offer NBC in their streaming packages to allow you to watch the parade.

What balloons will be at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The new floats in this year's parade include Ada Twist, Scientist by Netflix, a Funko Pop! inspired Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian), Ronald McDonald by McDonald's, and Pikachu & Eevee by The Pokémon International Company.

The returning float lineup includes Astronaut Snoopy by Peanuts Worldwide, The Boss Baby by DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures, Diary of A Wimpy Kid by Abrams Books, Sinclair's DINO by Sinclair Oil Corporation, Goku by Toei Animations, Inc., Chase from PAW Patrol by Nickelodeon, Pillsbury Doughboy by Pillsbury, Red Titan from Ryan's World by Sunlight Entertainment, Papa Smurf from The Smurfs by Nickelodeon, Sonic the Hedgehog by SEGA, and SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary by Nickelodeon.

Sinclair's Baby DINOs and the Go Bowling, Smokey Bear by the U.S.D.A. Forest Service, and Macy's very own special reindeer Tiptoe and Toni the Bandleader Bea will represent for the "balloonicles" contingent of the parade.

What celebrities will be at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

As with every year, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be a star-studded event with special guests stopping by throughout the parade and on the floats themselves. The celebrities expected to make appearances are: aespa, Jimmie Allen, Jon Batiste, "Blue's Clues & You!" host Josh Dela Cruz and the former hosts of "Blue's Clues" Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Foreigner, the cast of Peacock's Girls5eva (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps), Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America Camille Schrier, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Nelly, Kim Petras, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Tai Verdes, Zoe Wees, and Tauren Wells; and of course, Santa Claus will close out the festivities.

What musicals will be part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Every year some of Broadway's most notable musicals perform their shows' marquee numbers in front of the parade's eponymous storefront. This year there will be performances from the musicals Six, Moulin Rouge, and Wicked, as well as a sneak peak at NBC's upcoming Annie Live!. And while not a musical, country star Carrie Underwood will also be giving a special performance from her holiday album "My Gift."

Who are this year's marching band and other performers in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Of course, no Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is complete without the marching band and performance school numbers from talented teens all over the country. This year's parade will feature marching bands from the following schools: The Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders (Austin, Texas), Brownsburg High School (Brownsburg, Indiana), Centerville High School (Dayton, Ohio), Hampton University (Hampton, Virginia), Lincoln Way High School (Frankfort, Illionois), Macy's Great American Marching Band (United States), Trabuco Hills High School (Mission Viejo, California), Union High School (Tulsa, Oklahoma), as well as the University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Alabama) and NYPD Marching Bands.

On the performance side, dancers of Ballet Hispánico's School of Dance, singers from the the Broadway Education Alliance Youth Choir, tap dancers from Fred Astaire Dance Studios, the special tributaries of Indigenous Direction, performers from J.U.M.P. (Jumpers United for Macy's Parade), and St. John's Dance Team, along with cheerleaders from Spirit of America Cheer and Spirit of America Dance Stars, and the voices of the Young People's Chorus of NYC, will help delight the crowd between floats and balloons.