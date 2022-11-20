Black Friday 2022: 50+ of the Best Black Friday Deals at Macys

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Black Friday has already started at Macy's
We're still days away from Thanksgiving and the real start of the holiday shopping season, but Macy's Black Friday Sale is already here.
From tree ornaments of your favorite series characters to kitchen sets made by the queen of cooking shows and dinner parties herself, Martha Stewart, Macy's has everything you need to get your home ready for the holidays and check every person off your gift list.