Lucifer, You, Midnight Mass, and More Are Part of Netflix and Chills 2021

Penn Badgley, You Netflix

There's a saucy definition of Netflix and Chill, and then there's the streamer's now-annual spooky season celebration Netflix and Chills, which is all about ghosts, demons, and overall creepy fare as the autumn weather rolls in. It's crazy how much one little "s" makes a difference, right? While previous Netflix and Chills lineups have included popular Netflix series like The Haunting and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (each of which is still available for streaming on Netflix), the platform is unveiling a new slate of chill-inducing content for September and October, with viewing options for people on all levels of the scaredy-cat meter.

Marquee premieres include the final season of Lucifer on Sept. 10 and a new series from The Haunting creator Mike Flanagan, Midnight Mass, on Sept. 24. If killers who are stalkers are more your jam, check out Season 3 of You on Oct. 15. Family-friendly content in the lineup includes Scaredy Cats on Oct. 1 and A Tale Dark & Grimm on Oct. 8. Check out the full Netflix and Chills schedule below and start filling your queue with spooky season viewing options.

Sept. 8

Into the Night Season 2



Sept. 10

Lucifer Season 6

Prey



Sept. 15

Nightbooks



Sept. 17

Squid Game



Sept. 22

Intrusion



Sept. 24

Midnight Mass



Sept. 29

The Chestnut Man

No One Gets Out Alive



Oct. 1

Scaredy Cats



Oct. 5

Escape the Undertaker



Oct. 6

There's Someone Inside Your House



Oct. 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm



Oct. 13

Fever Dream



Oct. 15

Sharkdog's Fintastic

Halloween

You Season 3



Oct. 20

Night Teeth



Oct. 27

Hypnotic



Coming in Oct.

Locke and Key Season 2

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

