CBS Announces New Love Island USA Season 2 Premiere Date

The new season will be filmed in Las Vegas instead of Fiji
Season 2 of Love Island USA is officially headed your way this summer. CBS announced Wednesday that the series will return with a two-hour premiere on Monday, Aug. 24 at 8/7c. New hour-long episodes will air on weeknights at 9/8c, along with a two-hour episode each Saturday featuring the best moments of the week, exclusive interviews, and never-before-seen footage.
Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman are set to return for the new season, which was originally set to premiere in May but was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Season 2 will also now be filmed at Caesars Entertainment's boutique hotel The Cromwell in Las Vegas instead of the usual Fijian villa. A new crop of Islanders, who will soon embark on a quest to find love in Sin City, will be announced closer to the premiere date.
The cast and the Las Vegas staff and crew will be quarantined within "bubbles," per CBS's press release. They will be isolated and tested prior to production beginning, and there will be regular testing throughout the season in addition to daily symptoms screenings. The crew and staff will wear PPE and work in pods, and there will be COVID-19 compliance officers on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.
CBS's other big summer reality hit, Big Brother, is also returning this month. The 22nd season kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 5, with the cast, crew, and staff following similar health and safety procedures.
Love Island is an American adaptation of the U.K. series of the same name. The series features single "Islanders" who come together in a tropical villa and must pair off with a partner if they want to remain on the island. The first season of the U.S. version debuted in 2019.
The season will be available live and on-demand on CBS All Access.