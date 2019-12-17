Love Island host Caroline Flack has stepped down from the hit U.K. reality show in the wake of being charged with assault.

The presenter, who has been with the show since it began in 2015, announced the news in an Instagram Story shared Tuesday. "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life. While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over," Flack wrote.

"However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town," she concluded, adding a red heart emoji at the end.

Photo: ​Caroline Flack's Instagram

On Dec. 13, Flack was charged with assault by beating. According to a BBC report, the police received reports of a man being assaulted at the home Flack shares with her partner, tennis player Lewis Burton, on Dec. 12. They treated two people at the scene and took one to the hospital. The police also confirmed to the BBC that the man was not seriously injured.

"We confirm that police attended Caroline's home following a private domestic incident," a representative for Flack told the BBC last week. "She is co-operating with the appropriate people to resolve matters. We will not be making any further comment for legal reasons."

Prior to this incident, Flack was scheduled to host the sixth season of Love Island, which will air on ITV2 beginning in January. The season marks the first-ever winter edition of the popular dating reality series. It remains unknown who will replace Flack as host.

A spokesperson for ITV, as obtained by People, read: "ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island."

