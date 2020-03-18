Love Is Blind was ahead of its time, guys. Netflix's latest reality sensation series might have seemed like a zany concept when it first debuted in mid-February, but now that so many people are using social distancing measures to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of putting singles in isolation chambers, aka "pods," to date via conversation doesn't seem so unusual after all. In fact, the show has now inspired fans to create a social media-based series of videos called "Love Is Quarantine," in which a couple of bored fellas on Instagram are spending their newfound downtime inviting users to sign up to become daily contestants of an online-only dating group in which they make the matches.

Their game — which has no official affiliation with the Netflix show — launched on Tuesday, March 17. According to the Instagram channel, the rules are simple enough: People who want to participate can share their contact number and love interests for consideration; those chosen then get paired with potential matches in virtual pods by the organizers, go on their e-dates, and then report back with their video feedback on how things went.

Love Is Blind: Everything That Happened in (and After) Season 1

There's a quarantine version of Love Is Blind happening via Instagram and google sheets and nearly 100 people have auditioned to take part. cc @thunderwooddd pic.twitter.com/04b7Pgldn9 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 18, 2020

Already, some participants are reporting successes with their "Love Is Quarantine" matches.

It's worth noting that Saturday Night Live kind of called this gag weeks ago. Before the NBC sketch comedy series was put on indefinite hiatus as a result of COVID-19, they produced a cut-for-time parody of Love Is Blind with a coronavirus quarantine twist.

SNL Infected Love Is Blind With Coronavirus in Cut-for-Time Sketch

Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.