The new Apple TV+ series, Long Way Up, chronicles Ewan McGregor's and Charley Boorman's three-month trip from the bottom tip of South America to Los Angeles, through wintry mountain roads and sparse deserts to decimated jungles. That sounds like an intimidating journey on its own, but trouble began for the adventuring pair even before they left for South America.

In TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek at the premiere episode, viewers get an inside look at Boorman's harrowing motorcycle accident that left him struggling to walk during the early stages of planning the trip. The footage shows the experienced cyclist in the hospital, wrapped in bandages, and struggling to breathe. While most people would hope just to survive such an ordeal, Boorman made it a mission to get back on the bike, and ultimately, watching his friend go through such a trial inspired McGregor to keep going with planning the trip.

Is Charley fully up for a trip across an entire continent though? How this scary accident will impact their overall trip remains to be seen.

Long Way Up premieres Sept. 18 on Apple TV+.