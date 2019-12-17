AMC delivered fans quite the blow a couple of months ago when it pulled the plug on its beloved comedic drama Lodge 49. The series, which followed Dud (Wyatt Russell), a lovable ne'er-do-well and ex-surfer who floated around Long Beach seeking purpose after his father mysteriously disappeared, was vorcaiously championed by its loyal fanbase in hopes of finding the show a new home. Unfortunately, the #SaveLodge49 campaign wasn't quite enough, and series creator Jim Gavin took to Twitter to let us all know Lodge 49 could not be saved after all.

"DEAR LYNX, it breaks my heart to announce that Lodge 49 won't be going forward," Gavin tweeted. "We tried very hard to find a new home, but there were no takers. Ratings, metrics, algorithms...que sera, brah. I will write a proper postscript soon, but for now a few thoughts."

"AMC...Mixed feelings!," Gavin added on Twitter. "Even after our cancellation we made just about every major top ten list alongside all the big shows. That's not easy to do and it makes me so proud. We delivered something special & I think it's fair to say that we deserved a chance to finish our story."

"That said, AMC were the ONLY place willing to take a chance on LODGE 49. Creatively, they were amazing, letting us make the show we wanted. It's a miracle we got two wonderful seasons and I'm forever grateful."

Lodge 49 seasons 1 and 2 will be available on Hulu beginning Jan. 13.