Great news, Locke & Key fans! You'll get to return to the fantastical world of Matheson and Key House for Season 2, even if you'll have to wait a little longer than you'd like for new episodes.

Netflix renewed Locke & Key back in March of 2020, which was a relief for viewers who were desperate to see what adventures Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) would get up to next. Not to mention, we'll hopefully get to figure out what the nefarious Dodge is really up to and what's up with the Black Door Ellie (Sherri Saum) was thrown through in the Season 2 finale.

TV Guide has been piecing together as many details and spoilers about Season 2 as we can while we wait for Netflix to drop the second season, so read on to find out everything we know so far!

There's no premiere date yet. Though we don't have a premiere date for Season 2 of Locke & Key yet, but Deadline reports that the show will finally go back into production in September of 2020. All things considered, we probably won't see this new season until late 2021.

We'll learn more about the other demon Dodge let out of the Black Door. As it turns out, the demon Dodge released into the world at the end of Season 2 is actually her sibling. According to showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, an unlikely alliance will form between Gabe (Griffin Gluck) and Eden (Hallea Jones), the character these demons are now impersonating, and "there's a brand new plan at work that we're going to see them undertake in Season 2."

Ellie's fate is still up in the air. Seeing as Ellie's fate was definitely the biggest cliffhanger of Season 2 after she was thrown through the Black Door, we're most eager to find out what became of her. Cuse and Averill were reluctant to spoil anything about that storyline other than that it's a question that will get answered in Season 2.

We'll discover new keys. Season 1 gave us a ton of fun keys with various magical abilities, and we're getting even more in Season 2. The showrunners wouldn't tell TV Guide specifically which keys the kids will find in Season 2, but they did say they were drawing on the comics for inspiration there, so it's time to go pour through the source material for potential spoilers!

We'll dig into the long history of Key House. Fans who've read the comics will know that the keys of Key House were made during the Revolutionary War, and Cuse and Averill have said that's something they want to explore in Season 2. "We have been talking a lot more in Season 2 about the Revolutionary War," Averil told TV Guide. "We love the stories in the comic when they flashback to Revolutionary War times. We think it just gives so much context to where the keys came from and their origins. So, in Season 2, those stories are something that we'd love to explore more of."

Tyler might start forgetting magic. Adults in Locke & Key cannot remember that magic exists, and that may cause a stumbling block in Season 2. "Tyler is gonna be 18," Emilia Jones told Collider, "So he'll start forgetting the magic, which will be a good storyline because Tyler and Kinsey are so close."

Locke & Key Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.