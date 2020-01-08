

It's nearly time to dive headfirst into the bizarre world of Keyhouse! Netflix's adaptation of Locke & Key finally debuted its trailer on Wednesday, and it's an enticing mix of fantastical magic and creepy mysteries.

The series follows the three Locke siblings — Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) — as they move back to their ancestral home, Keyhouse, after the murder of their father. The siblings soon discover a number of hidden keys around the house, each of which provides the user with an out-of-this-world magical ability. In the trailer, we can see the kids unlocking (forgive the pun) the powers, which include separating your spirit from your body, venturing into your own mind, and more.

Unfortunately, they're not the only ones who want to use the keys. Someone — or something — that lives at the bottom of the well at their house is also eager to claim the keys, and she'll do just about anything to do so.

The trailer also ends with whispering voices and a puff of smoke illuminating the words RendellLockeIsDead.com. The link takes fans to the first official scene released from Locke & Key, which shows a man learning of Rendell Locke's death, recovering a hidden key, and stabbing it into his heart, setting himself and his entire house on fire.

Locke & Key, based on the Joe Hill comic books of the same name, also stars Darby Stanchfield, Bill Heck, Laysla De Oliveira, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, and Griffin Gluck. The series is executive produced by Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Meredith Averill (The Good Wife), with Joe Hill serving as writer and executive producer.

Locke & Key premieres Friday, Feb. 7 on Netflix.

