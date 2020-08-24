Calling all children of the '90s, one of your best nostalgia dreams might be coming true. TV Guide has confirmed The CW is developing a live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls, and it could be sugar and spice, everything nice, and a little bit of Chemical X.

The potential show is based on the Cartoon Network animated series about three superpowered little girls who were created in a lab by their adoptive father, Professor Utonium, after he accidentally poured the mysterious Chemical X into a mixture while trying to create the perfect little girl. The adorable trio, known as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, have superpowers, which they use to fight supervillains like Mojo Jojo on an episodic basis. The original series ran for six seasons, totaling 78 episodes, between 1998 and 2005, with a movie in 2002. A reboot of the animated classic began airing on Cartoon Network in 2016.

The CW version will find the trio older and in their 20s, and will add in a bit of angst — they're bitter that they lost their childhood to crimefighting, but when the world needs saving again, will they reunite? — to make the update feel at home at the network.

The new project is coming from Berlanti Productions, with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schecter, and David Madden on the executive team, while Veronica Mars executive producer Heather Regnier and Juno scribe Diablo Cody are spearheading the project, which means we'll definitely be getting some cutting edge sass out of this new, more adult, trio.

The new Powerpuff Girls series is still in early development though, which means it will be a while before we ever see the show on TV; the girls all still need to be cast and a pilot needs to be shot before The CW can decide whether to order it to series next spring.