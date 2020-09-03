Given the year we've all had, you've probably thought once or twice about packing it in, moving to a remote part of the world, and living off the grid to ease your stress levels. But for the majority of us, it's just a daydream, a wild fantasy to ease our troubled minds.

That's not the case for the subjects of National Geographic's new series Life Below Zero: Next Generation, a spin-off of the Emmy-winning documentary series Life Below Zero, which follows the daily lives of men and women living in the harsh Alaskan wilderness. The new series, which debuts Monday, Sept. 7 at 9/8c after the return of the new season of Life Below Zero, follows a new generation of self-reliant Alaskans as they are pushed to the limit in order to survive.

Having recently left behind their comfortable and more contemporary lives in the city, the show's subjects are still adjusting to living in the wilds of Alaska. TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek at the new series (above) shows Chris and Jessi Morse as they attempt to stock their freezers for the winter by hunting in an area outside Fairbanks. As you probably expect, things don't go as planned because hunting is not as easy as it looks. However, it's imperative for them to survive.

See what else they and the rest of the cast are up against when Life Below Zero: Next Generation premieres Monday, Sept. 7 at 9/8c on National Geographic.

Life Below Zero: Next Generation and Life Below Zero are both produced by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm.