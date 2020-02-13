Like the Hollywood version of Punxsutawney Phil, actor Liev Schreiber has poked out his head and predicted the possible return of his canceled Showtime drama Ray Donovan.

"Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your ongoing support, there will be more Ray Donovan," Schreiber said in an Instagram post Wednesday. "So to all the Donofans who got their bats out and beat the odds. Thank you."

Showtime, which canceled the drama last week, declined to comment on Schreiber's proclamations. His statement arrives days after showrunner David Hollander told Vulture that he was gobsmacked by the news that the seventh season, which ended in January, would be the last.

"We're still scratching our heads," Hollander said, adding that he wanted Season 8 to be the last. "We had no indicator that the show was ending. We were behaving creatively as though we were in mid-sentence. And so, there was no sense that this was going to be a completion. This was in no way a series finale."

Ray Donovan is not the only Showtime series to end in 2020. The cable network also announced that Homeland is waving goodbye after eight seasons — the final season opener premiered Sunday — as is Shameless. Its eleventh and final season is slated to roll out this summer.

Even if fan support isn't enough to give the show enough time to close up loose ends, Schreiber wanted to share how much the fan outpouring means to him and the Ray Donovan family. "It's hard to describe how amazing it feels to those of us in the Ray Donovan family who have been lucky enough to experience the overwhelming love and support that all of you have expressed for our show since the news broke that Ray would not return," Schreiber posted. "What's even more incredible is that it seems your voices have been heard."