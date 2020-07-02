Netflix announced that Lesley Manville will be taking over the role of Princess Margaret on the fifth and final season of The Crown. The fourth season of The Crown has not aired yet, but Seasons 3 and 4 were shot back to back with the same cast, meaning in Season 4 Helena Bonham Carter will still be playing Princess Margaret. (Vanessa Kirby played the role in Seasons 1 and 2.) After Season 4, there will be another time jump with another entirely new cast.

"I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret," said Manville in a statement. "The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I don't really want to let the side down." Manville added, "To play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy." Staunton will take on the role of Queen Elizabeth.

Not much else is know about the final season of The Crown, other than it will take us from roughly the '90s to roughly the present day. Season 4, which completed filming before coronavirus shutdowns, will roughly cover from 1977 to 1990 and introduce both Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) and Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) to the drama.

The Crown, created by Peter Morgan, has won numerous critical accolades for its sensitive and unflinching look at the rise and fall of the royal family and the British Empire during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Part historical drama, part psychological exploration of people in power, and part salacious gossip, The Crown managed to capture the imaginations of people who both love and hate the world's most famous royals.

