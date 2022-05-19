Legacies Will Have a 'Proper Series Finale' According to CW Boss

Last week, The CW shocked fans when the network canceled nine of its shows: 4400, Batwoman, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, In the Dark, Legacies, Naomi, and Roswell, New Mexico. The head of The CW addressed the cancellations in a press conference ahead of The CW's Upfront presentation on May 19.

Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW, said the network gave producers and writers a heads-up if the renewal status of their show was unknown. "We had a general idea early on which shows could be bubble shows, though we did not know 100 percent of what was going to happen," Pedowitz said. "So we encouraged all of those producers to try to treat their finales as if they could be series finales." He added that the network wanted to "do the right thing by the series and by the fans."

Asked specifically about Legacies, the latest CW series in The Vampire Diaries universe, Pedowitz said there will be a proper ending to the show. "I do know from a conversation that I've had with Julie [Plec] that there's a perfectly proper series finale," he said.

Pedowitz also discussed the reasoning behind the cancellations. "I realize the pattern was different from what we have done in years past," he said. "So I can see why this probably came as a bit of a shock to you and to the fans." Pedowitz stated that it was a time of transition for the network. "Unfortunately, some difficult financial and strategic decisions needed to be made at every level," he explained. "And despite some of the rumors out there, I want to be very clear here. Content was never a factor in deciding not to move forward with the shows." The head of The CW said the network is proud of "the stories we tell, the producers and writers who created those shows, and all the talent that we're fortunate to have had."

Legacies returns for its fina three episodes beginning Thursday, June 2. Seasons 1-3 are available on Netflix.