Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) has come a long way since her loner days in Season 1 of Legacies. After mending a complicated relationship with Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), and securing her own epic romance with Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), the powerful tribrid is now fighting to save her friends — even if that means risking her own life.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode, Hope relays to Landon her plan to astroproject herself into the prison world where Alaric (Matthew Davis), Josie, and Lizzie are currently trapped thanks to Alyssa Chang's (Olivia Liang) last-minute betrayal. Her idea sounds great in theory, until you realize it also has the potential to backfire if she somehow cannot find her way back. It's a tall order for a Mikaelson, but these are desperate times and she'll try anything to bring her friends and surrogate dad back. However, it might not even come to that. Dorien (Demetrius Bridges) interjects with a new plan that just might save everyone, and for everyone's sake, we hope it works.

In the episode, baring the unsettling title "You Can't Save Them All," Hope finds herself in a race against the clock as that pesky prophecy looms to save the Saltzmans. Meanwhile, in the prison world, Alaric must make a difficult decision to save his family.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the CW.