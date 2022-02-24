We've Got a Legacies Sneak Peek at Hope's New 'Malevolent' Mission

Whatever Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) is up to, we can probably be sure it is no good. Legacies' dangerous and unpredictable tribrid is still humanity-free, and as the CW drama returns for the back half of its fourth season, she's on a mission to basically rid herself of all her enemies. Part of that mission involves getting help from an unlikely but familiar friend: Professor Vardemus (Alexis Denisof). In an exclusive sneak peek of the new episode, she's looking for answers about an ancient artifact from Vardemus, who is quite curious about why she would bring these questions to him and not to her headmaster, Alaric (Matthew Davis).

"Oh, Dr. Saltzman and I had a fight, so I'm taking the semester off," she explains in the understatement of the year, given that he's in a coma and she's on a murder spree, in case you forgot what went down in the first half of the season.

In a conversation with TV Guide, executive producer and showrunner Brett Matthews promised that whatever Hope is doing, it's "very malevolent." "I mean, it's not great. She's seeking advice, and she knows the school is not the place to do it." Professor Vardemus just happens to be a professor at Whitmore College (shoutout to Elena, Caroline and Bonnie's alma mater), and Hope knows that Vardemus is a "know-it-all who's not going to try to give her a morality lesson along the way."

"She has a question she needs answered and is obviously not above doing almost anything to get that answer, and so Vardemus just becomes the likely port in the storm and gets entangled," Matthews continued. "It's a character we like a lot and we wish we could do more with, but it's always fun when Alexis pays us a visit."

As for what Hope's question is and what exactly she's trying to do, you'll have to tune into Thursday's new episode.

Legacies returns Thursday at 9/8c on The CW.