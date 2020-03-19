Let it never be said that a daughter of Caroline Forbes (Candice King) doesn't know how to make an entrance! Dark Josie (Kaylee Bryant) is hard at work making us fall in love with her in this exclusive Legacies sneak peek, even if we're still kind of scared of her at the same time.

The hunt is on for Josie Saltzman as Alaric (Matthew Davis) tries to put his students at ease during a Salvatore School assembly. He asks the kids to be on the lookout for his lost daughter but warns them not to approach her under any circumstances. Given she's got so much dark magic coursing through her, a "better safe than sorry" policy is definitely the right play here. However, all that seems to be a moot point considering she ends up crashing the school assembly anyway.

It's hard to say what Josie is after at this point, but we kind of doubt she's back for her and Lizzie's (Jenny Boyd) 17th birthday party. Considering the last time she saw her sister, she tried to kill her in a magical simulation, we'd advise separate birthday parties for the twins. Embrace the distance, girls.

As for what Dark Josie wants, executive producer Brett Matthews teased a very selfish agenda is on the way. "Dark Josie really is just this reaction against the Josie we know and love, which is always helping people, often to the detriment of herself," Matthews told TV Guide. "Dark Josie is that side of your personality that says, "this is not right," — that selfish side that she usually represses so deeply because she is so selfless. But when that runs wild, it is going to be all about her and what she wants and how she wants it, and that's obviously a title shift from how she normally operates. That wave is going to be felt."

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.