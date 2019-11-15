

When we first learned that The Originals' Freya Mikaelson (Riley Voelkel) would be paying a visit to Legacies in Season 2, we obviously had quite a few important questions: Does she even remember Hope (Danielle Rose Russell)? What or who would bring her back into the world of Mystic Falls? And perhaps most important of all, what does her happily-ever-after with Keelin (Christina Moses) look like? TV Guide sat down with Voelkel while she was filming Episode 6, "That's Nothing I Had to Remember," to get as many answers as we could, and let's just say some are a bit sadder than others.

Like everyone else in Hope's life, her aunt has forgotten her niece ever existed, said Voelkel. (That certainly muddies the waters a little bit — why does she think Klaus and Elijah [Daniel Gillies] died, if not to save her niece? And why did she ultimately escape her evil Aunt Dahlia's [Claudia Black] control?) If we put aside the impending heartbreak we'll have to endure if Hope has to come face to face with yet another loved one who treats her like a stranger, we're left wondering what on earth could bring Freya into the Salvatore School's orbit if it is not her beloved niece?

"It's through ... Josie (Kaylee Bryant), who is trying to find Freya and talk to her about a spell she wants to do," Voekel explained to TV Guide of her character's return. "And Freya is reluctant to help her because who's this school kid coming and asking her to do these really dangerous spells?"

Regardless of how that shakes out, there's good news to be had, too. "[Freya] is still happily married with her wife Keelin, and they have a child," Voelkel said. "Yes, they have a little son named Nik who — I guess you can assume who [he's] named after. The Freelin fans will be very happy."

A baby boy named after her beloved little brother, Klaus (Joseph Morgan)? Be still our Mikaelson-family-loving hearts!

