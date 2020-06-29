If you've ever watched your favorite athletes at work and wondered what's going on inside their minds as they achieve mind-blowing feats, you're in luck. The trailer for Apple TV+'s new short-form, unscripted series Greatness Code features some of the world's greatest sports legends sharing untold stories about pivotal moments in their careers. The roster is seriously stacked: LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt, Shaun White, Katie Ledecky, and Kelly Slater are all set to make appearances, with each episode centered on a different person. The entire series drops on the platform on Friday, July 10.

If the trailer is any indication, Greatness Code is going to show us something we've never really seen before. Everyone gets pretty deep, with many of them uniting around the surprisingly common theme of having mixed feelings during high points in their careers. "I was able to win a championship that year," James says. "That was the result of feeling nothing." Slater remembers having a "full-on breakdown" shortly before a competition, while Bolt shares that he remembers every mistake he's ever made. Morgan and Ledecky reference some of the anxiety and pressure that goes hand in hand with performing well. It seems pretty safe to assume that these seven episodes will reveal a new side to some iconic figures in sports history.

Every episode of Greatness Code is directed by Gotham Chopra and co-produced by James and Maverick Carter's athlete empowerment brand Uninterrupted and the sports content platform Religion of Sports, which was co-founded Chopra, Brady, and Michael Strahan.

Greatness Code premieres on Apple TV+ on July 10.