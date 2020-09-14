Law & Order: SVU, NBC longest-running crime dramas, returned to start production today, Sept. 14, on its 22nd season in New York City. Star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay shared behind-the-scene photos on Instagram, showing crew and cast members waiting in line to get COVID-19 tests and a photo of herself in the makeup chair with a gowned and masked makeup artist doing her makeup.

This past Saturday, Hargitay shared photos from the cast's virtual table read for the season opener, which is about, what else, the coronavirus pandemic.The Season 22 premiere script, written by Law & Order: SVU executive producer Julie Martin and exec producer/showrunner Warren Leight, is titled "Remember Me In Quarantine" The upcoming season of SVU is also expected to address police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death and the nationwide protests that

In other parts of Dick Wolf's television universe, Chicago Med is currently scheduled to begin filming its sixth season on September 22, according to Deadline, with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. slated for October 6 production starts. All dates are subject to change given the pandemic and the NBCUniversal Return to Work playbook involves strict protocols such as reduced shift hours and adding days to shoots when necessary.