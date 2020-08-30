Move over meat dress. Step aside, Jo Calderone slacks. And let's forget all about the neck brace.

Lady Gaga just created a new VMAs fashion moment to remember — this time, featuring a series of increasingly wild face masks that she changed into throughout the night. Considering how active she has been in keeping us entertained during quarantine, we knew she wouldn't slack off on her sartorial side during Sunday night's event, but somehow we were still stunned to see just how much she owned the mask game.

During one of her many acceptance speeches throughout the ceremony, she called on her fans to be considerate during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask; it's a sign of respect."

If you're in the market for some mask-friendly Halloween inspo, look no further than Lady Gaga's 2020 VMAs fashion show.

For starters, Lady Gaga, who earned several new Moon Person trophies alongside Ariana Grande for "Rain on Me," wore an astronaut bubble mask on the red carpet, which totally matched her aluminum spaceship dress.

Lady Gaga Photo: Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Then, while accepting the trophy for best collaboration, she stepped out with an envy-inducing pink gas mask-style face covering to match her feather-spiked mini-dress. Alien, but make it chic. We dig.

Lady Gaga Photo: Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Later, when she collected the win for song of the year, she stunned everyone with a tusk-embellished mask that she may very well have borrowed from The Lion King's Pumbaa costume pieces, but it still totally worked.

Lady Gaga Photo: Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Gaga joined forces with Ariana Grande on-stage and brought out her boldest mask yet — a futuristic black mask with built-in strobe lights in motion to match her moves on the stage. Meanwhile, Grande kept it simple with a silky black ear-looped mask.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga Photo: Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

And that wasn't all. She went on to win artist of the year and came to play and slay in a shimmery silver mask to match her heaping furry gown.

Lady Gaga Photo: Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

The silver mask also enjoyed an encore presentation when Gaga accepted her prize for MTV's very first Tricon Award, and while accepting her award, she once again encouraged fans to wear a mask, calling it "a sign of respect."