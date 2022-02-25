Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer Reveal What They Most Wanted to See Before the Series Ends

Killing Evereturns on Sunday and it's been a long time since Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) had that tense stand-off on a bridge in London, but the beginning of Season 4 will reveal that a lot of time and distance has also been put between the characters and that ambiguous moment.

"They are quite far from that moment," Sandra Oh revealed to TV Guide ahead of the premiere. "That moment was slightly unsettled but that scene was one of the first scenes where we see them actually have a conversation and let their guards down, also align themselves in the same direction against The 12. When Season 4 opens you see Villanelle in a very specific place and you see Eve also in a very, very changed place."

Eve will kick off the season by taking her life by the horns, energized to track down and end The 12 in a way that we haven't seen her before.

"She's gained a lot of skill. She's trained. You see she's riding a motorcycle and she shoots a gun. We're going to explore how Eve has really entered into a morally ambiguous place, but with a lot of gusto," Oh continued. "I'd say, Eve on the bridge, [is] quite tired. [Both of them] are tired, and for me, there was something slightly defeated about Eve at the end of Season 3 that I really, really wanted to change up at the start of Season 4."

As for Villanelle, well she's gone to the same place that many wayward souls go when they are looking for redemption: the church. She's on a mission to cleanse herself of past sins, but that may be a bit more difficult than she predicts it will be.

"Villanelle is on this quest to be good. She's been beaten down quite a lot by people's view of her and all the awful things that she's done and the fact that she cannot change," Comer explained. "For her, the church resembles this goodness and there is structure. There are rules and she sees the effect that the church has on the people who go there. It is kind of the last chance saloon in a sense."

Villanelle might be struggling with fully embracing the teachings of Christ and the ministry though, because she still hasn't sorted through the identity crisis caused by leaving the one profession she was ever any good at.

"She is so confused or doesn't have a clear sense of who she is. She's trying to prove something and it's not very clear who she's trying to prove that to," Comer added. "She's really confronted by that darker side of her, which I don't think she will ever be able to shake off, but she gives it a good go and makes a home in the church."

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, Killing Eve BBC America

You might have guessed that an energized agent bent on revenge and a born-again Christian might not have that much to do together, and that's true for at least the premiere. Eve and Villanelle are on very separate paths at the start of the season and a lot of questions remain about what has happened since that moment on the bridge and whether these two can ever get back to such a vulnerable place together. However, it was the top priority for Oh and Comer to find the answers to those questions before the series wraps up at the end of the season.

"I wanted to see them in a new light, be in an environment where they are at ease with each other because I feel like we've been leading to that," Comer said. "When you think of that moment on the bridge, the masks had come down and they were just themselves and were very, very honest. It felt like we got a glimpse of something else entirely. I really was looking forward to exploring that more."

And it's the same for Oh, who revealed, "[I want to] see how could they possibly be together without exploding into a million pieces? Is that possible? I think we do explore that front closer to the end."

So it looks like we have a long ride in front of us for this season.

Killing Eve Season 4 premieres Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c on BBC America. Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Hulu.