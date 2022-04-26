Kevin Finally Found His Soulmate on This Is Us

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday's episode of This Is Us. Read at your own risk!]

This Is Us fans have wondered since Season 1 who Kevin (Justin Hartley) would end up with at the conclusion of the series. It's been a lingering question since we found out he married Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) as a teenager, and only got more interesting when we found out they broke up when he cheated on her. There was a brief stint in Season 3 when it looked like Kevin might settle down with Beth's (Susan Kelechi Watson) cousin Zoe (Melanie Liburd), but the two split when Kevin realized he wanted to be a father one day. Then it seemed like he might end up with Madison (Caitlin Thompson) after a spur-of-the-moment hookup led to Madison being pregnant and giving birth to twins. However, they broke up at their wedding because Kevin couldn't say he was in love with her. Finally, Kevin struck up a unique friendship-with-sometimes-benefits with Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison), though the two constantly reminded each other they made no sense as a long-term couple.

Kevin's lack of romantic success hit him hard at Kate's (Chrissy Metz) wedding, but Tuesday's episode of This Is Us finally revealed who Kevin would end up with. Honestly, we should have seen it coming all along. Heading into Kate's wedding, there were three women potentially up for being Kevin's soulmate: Sophie, Cassidy, and a very flirtatious wedding singer (Katie Lowes). Though the wedding singer wrote some saccharine napkin poetry about Kevin, and Cassie understands him better than most people in his life, Kevin's one and only was and will always be Sophie.

The two reconnected when Sophie arrived at the hotel and realized the airline lost her luggage. Kevin took her into town to find a last-minute dress for the ceremony and then the two took a meandering walk through the nearby vineyard where Sophie revealed that she was divorced. Hello, what an opening. Kevin was able to fake some semblance of chill until later that night when the two returned to his hotel room and proceeded to hook up. But before things could get too hot and heavy, Kevin made an offhand comment about Sophie's hair still smelling the same as it did when they were teenagers and she freaked out about him being trapped in the past.

Of course, it wouldn't be a This Is Us reveal episode without a few missteps. Don't worry, by the reception, the two got back on track — once again with help from Rebecca (Mandy Moore), who has been MVP for several episodes running — and Sophie said she wanted Kevin to fall in love with the woman she is now because she wanted to fall in love with the man he was. Then they made out amid rapturous Pearson family applause, not even kidding!

That wrapped up at least one lingering thread in the future timeline where the Pearsons gathered around Rebecca at the renovated family cabin for what seemed like the last time. The show hasn't visited that timeline in several weeks, but with only a handful of episodes left to go before the series wraps up, we can only expect more answers to be coming soon.

