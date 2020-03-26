Kenya Barris, creator of black-ish, is now firmly entrenched over at Netflix, and his first scripted series for the streamer is the upcoming comedy series #blackAF, the first trailer for which was revealed Thursday. Loosely inspired by Barris' irreverent, flawed, and honest approach to parenting, relationships and race,#blackAF doubles down on Barris' DGAF cool-dad persona, and in the clip, we see a messy, unfiltered "new money" black family trying to get it right.

In the series, Barris, making his TV acting debut, plays a fictionalized version of himself who is clearly loaded, with Rashida Jones playing his equally fly, equally straight-shooting wife Joya.

Together, they parent five kids (played by Genneya Walton, Iman Benson, Justin Claiborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and Richard Gardenhire Jr.), buck up with other families in the neighborhood and generally seem to have way more fun than everyone else. If that sounds familiar, it is: from the looks of it, we can think of #blackAF as black-ish with way more swag — a very compelling reason to stream indeed.

#blackAF debuts on Netflix on Friday, April 17.