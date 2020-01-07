Dick Wolf is a master of expanded TV universes. From Law & Order, which spawned a bevy of spin-offs including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, to One Chicago, which dominates Wednesday nights with back-to-back episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D., the legendary TV producer's shared universes rival that of Kevin Feige's MCU.

Wolf's multiverse will expand again with the arrival FBI: Most Wanted, a spin-off of the CBS procedural FBI. The new series, premiering Tuesday at 10/9c, centers on the skilled agents of the Fugitive Task Force, led by Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon), as they track down the notorious criminals on the FBI's Most Wanted List. Among this motley crew of highly trained experts are Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle-Hughes), Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg), Clinton Skye (Nathaniel Arcand), and Ken Crosby (Kellan Lutz). Crosby is an army vet suffering from PTSD who was personally recruited by LaCroix.

"Jess saw a lot of himself [in Crosby], just a younger version," Kellan Lutz told TV Guide. "It's just really fun to see our relationship, how he calls me out and gives me a safe place to be vulnerable. The dichotomy between Jess's mentoring and boss-like nature with my character, you'll see a lot as the episodes progress."

Kellan Lutz, FBI: Most Wanted Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

Unlike other Dick Wolf properties, which are primarily set in a central location, Most Wanted finds the Fugitive Task Force mostly on the road, traveling throughout the region while chasing down vicious predators. Given the nature of the series, which takes viewers into the mind of the perp of the week, the show will also employ a darker tone than most Dick Wolf series. It's also a different take on a police procedural.

"Our format's pretty unique. We show the bad guy right away, and then the audience has a chance to see why they're the bad guy," Lutz explained. "Most of our bad guys, they didn't start bad. They'd come from a place of a mother fighting for her son or a husband fighting for his wife and then something happened. And so they don't necessarily view themselves as the bad guys."

Although the series stands on its own, it's still a Dick Wolf show, which means additional crossovers with its parent series are inevitable. Last year's backdoor pilot, which aired during FBI's first season, featured appearances by FBI stars Jeremy Sisto and Missy Peregrym. Lutz confirmed that audiences can expect at least one more crossover episode this season. However, he really wants to join forces with another Dick Wolf squad: One Chicago.

"I think it'd be really cool for us to do an episode in Chicago and have the FBI coming in," Lutz said. "I have a lot of friends on these Chicago shows, and they're so well watched. The audience knows the characters, knows the storylines. I just think it'd be cool to bleed them all together for this one epic event."

Whether or not Most Wanted will actually take a trip to Chicago remains to be seen. For now, catch Lutz, McMahon, and the rest of the squad in action when FBI: Most Wanted premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 10/9c on CBS.

