Kate Walsh Is Returning to Grey's Anatomy as Addison Montgomery in Season 18

Kate Walsh, Grey's Anatomy ABC

A familiar face is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial, and no, it's not a COVID-19 fever dream. Kate Walsh announced via the Grey's Anatomy Twitter on Thursday afternoon that she will be returning to the hospital drama as Addison Montgomery in the upcoming Season 18.

"Well, well, well, would you look who it is? That's right, my loves. Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital," Walsh said in the Twitter video. "I am so excited to be home again, joining Shonda, Ellen, and the rest of the incredible cast this season (18, whew). Just wait until you see what she has in store for you. The new season premieres Sept. 30 on ABC. So stay tuned here @GreysABC and follow me @katewalsh for more updates on when Addison will make her grand return. I'll see you there."

Walsh last appeared on Grey's Anatomy in Season 8 when Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) imagined what her life would be like if Addison and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) had never separated. However, Walsh had left the hospital drama as a series regular after Season 3 to headline the first Grey's spin-off, Private Practice, in 2007. The spin-off lasted six seasons on ABC before concluding in 2013.

While last season saw several legacy Grey's Anatomy cast members return as Meredith hung between life and death after contracting COVID-19, it remains a mystery what will bring Addison back to Seattle and into Meredith's orbit. Addison has remained a fan-favorite character, and fans are more than anxious to see what she'll be up to. Per TV Line, Walsh is confirmed to return to Grey's for a multi-episode arc and joins Kate Burton as Ellis and Peter Gallagher in the Season 18 guest-star lineup.

Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9/8c on ABC.