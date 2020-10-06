On Tuesday night's new episode of Kal Penn Approves This Message, host Kal Penn discusses the power of federal and state judges and how they factor into the upcoming 2020 election, whether or not they are actually on the ballot. One way Penn makes that case is by reminding viewers that school segregation was ended by the Supreme Court's decision in Brown v. The Board of Education just a few decades ago.

In this exclusive preview for the episode, Penn discusses Ruby Bridges, who was 6 years old when she became the first Black child to integrate her all-white New Orleans elementary school in 1960. She was famously depicted in Norman Rockwell's 1964 painting "The Problem We All Live With." Bridges is still only 66 years old right now.

"That means she's younger than Jeff Goldblum," Penn exclaims. "School desegregation happened less than one Goldblum ago."

Kal Penn Approves This Message, a six-episode talk show devoted to energizing the youth vote, has previously covered issues concerning democracy and higher education. Episode 3, titled "Kal Penn Approves Judges," will feature Penn discussing the judiciary branch's impact as well as the nomination and confirmation process with guests Jonathan Adler of The Federalist Society and musical artist YelloPain.

Penn previously teased the episode during ABC's fall presentation to journalists, saying, "We had a fantastic conversation with [Adler] about process, about institutional knowledge and how that institutional knowledge can be shared with a young viewer who cares about an issue, wherever they fall along those lines... We're not talking about someone's views on politics, but we are very much looking forward to a conversation with their experiences in the system of democracy that we have."

Kal Penn Approves This Message airs on Tuesdays at 10:30/9:30c on Freeform.