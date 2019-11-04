A whole lot of country music fans must have made it onto Santa's nice list this year because Amazon announced on Monday that it will be delivering The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show just in time for the holidays. The Grammy-winning recording artist will headline the winter spectacular, with a bevy of special guests joining her in some musical merriment (and, of course, some festive fashion moments).

Schitt's Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy will narrate the special — David Rose is her favorite character from the series, after all — and Kacey Musgraves will be joined on the stage for performances of classic and original holiday songs by Fred Armisen ("(Not So) Silent Night"), Leon Bridges ("Present Without a Bow"), Camila Cabello ("Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"), James Corden ("Let It Snow"), Zooey Deschanel ("Mele Kalikimaka"), Lana Del Rey ("I'll Be Home for Christmas"), and Troye Sivan ("Glittery," a world premiere debut). The show will also feature the talents of the Radio City Rockettes alongside her performances of "Ribbons and Bows," and she'll welcome a few other guests, including Kendall Jenner and Musgraves' adorable grandmother, Nana. So, basically, expect our faces to look like that GIF — you know the one — throughout the whole show.

In a statement, Musgraves said of the project, "I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I've ever done before. What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I'm so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own Grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It's a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It's heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can't wait to finally share."

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will be accompanied by the release of an official soundtrack with the following titles:

1. "Let It Snow" featuring James Corden

2. "Countdown" - Dialogue

3. "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

4. "Getting Ready" - Dialogue

5. "Present Without A Bow" featuring Leon Bridges

6. "Making A List" - Dialogue

7. "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" featuring Camila Cabello

8. "(Not So) Silent Night" Featuring Fred Armisen

9. "Christmas Makes Me Cry"

10. "Amp It Up, Dan" - Dialogue

11. "Christmas Fail" - Dialogue

12. "Mele Kalikimaka" featuring Zooey Deschanel

13. "Cookies" - Dialogue

14. "Glittery" featuring Troye Sivan

15. "I'll Be Home Intro" - Dialogue

16. "I'll Be Home For Christmas" featuring Lana Del Rey

17. "NANA!" - Dialogue

18. "Ribbons And Bows" featuring The Radio City Rockettes

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Nov. 29.