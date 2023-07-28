K-Pop Group Tomorrow X Together on What They Wish Their Documentary Our Lost Summer Showed More Of

When Tomorrow X Together — also known as TXT — debuted in March 2019, none of the members could have imagined how the pandemic would affect their activities just one year into their career. That's partly why their first world tour was so significant to members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai. Yes, the K-pop act from HYBE had traveled to the U.S. in 2019 to perform across six cities. But they only had a few songs in their catalog at the time, and their first world tour, Act: Lovesick, in 2022 was a much longer and deeper dive into the colorful discography they've built in just a few years.

The documentary Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer, which premiered July 28 on Disney+, follows the five-member ensemble on this world tour from the first stop in Seoul to the last North American stop in Los Angeles. "It's full of behind-the-scenes moments that really shine a light on our true feelings and innermost thoughts," Soobin told TV Guide. "We held nothing back while making this."

Our Lost Summer offers a look at TXT's rigorous training behind each concert, and the physical and emotional toll that touring takes on their bodies. "The growth pains and challenges we face as young adults in our twenties, as well as how we try to tackle those challenges and not shy away from them, are shown in the documentary," Yeonjun said. "I believe fans and viewers alike will be able to relate."

Taehyun said that watching the documentary made him feel like he was traveling back in time. "The moments that were very heart-fluttering for me were heart-fluttering [again] when I was watching it," the artist recalled.

One thing the film points out is how the five stars interact with each other while they're being filmed. "Those caring things that we do for our members, it's just natural. But when the camera's rolling, we kind of fear that it might look fake," Taehyun said. "So when the camera's rolling, we try not to do it and when the camera's off, we are more caring of our members."

Still, Our Lost Summer features plenty of tender moments as TXT travels across the world. And it also shines a spotlight on the love that the legions of MOAs have for the group. "When I'm onstage, I do look down at the MOAs, but I don't get to see each one of them very clearly," Beomgyu said. "When I was watching the documentary, I loved the fact that I could see them. Maybe if there were more scenes of MOAs, I would have loved it even more."

The documentary concludes with TXT taking perhaps the biggest stage in their career: Lollapalooza 2022 in Grant Park, Chicago. For many members, that was one of the best days of their lives. And in the period since the performance was filmed, Hueningkai said the group has experienced a series of other career highlights. "Last year after doing our performance in Lollapalooza successfully, we had a lot of other stages, including award ceremonies, and a lot of our fans really enjoyed it," he said. "I think we had a really good year overall."

TXT's momentum has only continued to build. On Aug. 5, the five members are expected to take the stage once again at Grant Park — as the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza. Their labelmates NewJeans are also scheduled to perform. "They haven't come to us for advice, but they're such good artists. I'm sure they'll do great on the stage," Taehyun said of the girl group.

In the documentary, a scene shows BTS' J-Hope and Jimin talking to TXT before last year's music festival. "And as members of BTS told us, what's most important is keeping our health."

Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer is available to stream.