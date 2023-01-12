Join or Sign In
Raylan's back, baby
Timothy Olyphant is getting his cowboy hat out of storage to play Raylan Givens, the witty, perpetually pissed U.S. Marshal he played for six seasons on FX's neo-Western crime drama Justified. The show, which ended in 2015, is coming back for a sequel of sorts in the form of limited series Justified: City Primeval, which will debut on FX and Hulu this summer.
Justified: City Primeval is based on a novel called City Primeval by Elmore Leonard. Leonard, of course, is the late, legendary crime novelist who created the character of Raylan Givens. The twist is that the novel is not about Raylan Givens, so the story is being retrofit for America's favorite basic cable marshal. It's set in Detroit, where Givens gets drafted into trying to apprehend a dangerous criminal named Clement "the Oklahoma Wildman" Mansell (Boyd Holbrook) when all he wants to do is take his daughter Willa (Vivian Olyphant) on a nice roadtrip.
Here's everything we know so far about Justified: City Primeval.
At the Television Critics Association winter press tour, executive producer Michael Dinner talked about the challenge inherent to bringing Justified back years after what's considered one of the more satisfying series finales of the past decade. "We were concerned, because we felt like we stuck the landing," he said. "But we weren't trying to recapture the show that we did. We're trying to recapture the tone." They all loved the book, and also were interested in checking in with Raylan Givens again a few years down the road from where they left him — and "his road's a lot shorter in front of him than the road behind," as he's facing mandatory retirement from the marshals service in a few years, and more generally a changing world that he doesn't really fit into anymore. "And so we felt we could take this story that we really liked a lot, and we could inject Raylan into it," Dinner said.
Justified: City Primeval is based on City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, Elmore Leonard's breakthrough 1980 crime novel. The novel is about homicide detective Raymond Cruz, who goes after the Oklahoma Wildman after he assassinates a judge. His mission to bring Mansell to justice puts him in conflict with various players in the Motor City's seedy underworld. But since Justified: City Primeval replaces Cruz with Givens, the setup is different, with Givens and his daughter ending up in Detroit due to some machinations we won't spoil here.
Here's the official synopsis from FX: "Having left the hollers of Kentucky fifteen years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.
A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive."
No date has been announced beyond generally "Summer 2023," but we'll update when we have more info. The limited series will consist of eight episodes.
No trailer yet, but you can find it here when it's ready.
There's no Justified without Timothy Olyphant as wisecracking U.S. Marshal Raylan Goggins, so he will of course be back. Beyond him, it sounds like some familiar faces will show up, but City Primeval is not exactly a continuation of the original series. "Some old characters do show up, but that's one of those things the audience is going to have to get their head around: It is a pretty new cast," executive producer Dave Andron told Entertainment Weekly. "It's a new group of cops that are around him. It's cops in Detroit, not marshals in Kentucky, and it really is a standalone Raylan story, just with a few old friends sprinkled throughout."
The big question is, will Raylan's nemesis Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) return? The two men's complicated relationship was the heart of Justified's original run. The last we saw Raylan's old coal-digging buddy-turned-career criminal, he was getting arrested after getting captured once and for all by Raylan. Presumably he's still locked up. Maybe Raylan will check in on his old frenemy, but from what it sounds like, don't get your hopes up.
Justified: City Primeval is set in Detroit, but aside from some second-unit footage, it was primarily filmed in Chicago.
Nope! While having familiarity with the original series would of course deepen your understanding of City Primeval and Raylan Givens, it's not necessary to follow the series. It's a new story set in a different location with a mostly different cast that's described as an "extension of the universe."
"You don't need to have watched the show," Adelaide Clemens said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. "There are little Easter eggs for fans of the show. But yes, it's an expansion of the universe."
If you've never watched Justified, you might want to before City Primeval comes out, because it's fun, but if you like Elmore Leonard, Quentin Tarantino, or witty crime dramas in general, you can jump in and watch City Primeval.
Speaking of Tarantino, the Jackie Brown filmmaker was initially reported as being slated to direct episodes of City Primeval. That turned out to not be the case, but Tarantino did play a part in the genesis of Justified: City Primeval. According to co-showrunner and director Michael Dinner, Tarantino had wanted to adapt City Primeval as a movie years ago, but it never happened. Meanwhile, the Elmore Leonard estate had been in touch with Dinner about adapting the novel, one of Leonard's most acclaimed and popular books. These streams converged when Olyphant appeared in Tarantino's movie Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.
"...One day the phone rang and it was Tim Olyphant who said, 'I've been sitting on the set with Quentin, and we were talking about this book, City Primeval. We thought it would make a great year of Justified,'" Dinner told Entertainment Weekly. "So we started kicking around the idea, and FX was into it." After they figured out a complicated rights situation and how to convert it into a Raylan Givens story, City Primeval came into existence.
The complete original series is available to stream on Hulu. Justified: City Primeval will air on FX and stream on Hulu.