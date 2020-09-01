If you watched Jurassic World and thought, "Good, but needs more teens," we have some exciting news for you. Netflix has debuted the trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, a new animated series that takes place at the same time as the 2015 film, except Chris Pratt has been swapped out for a group of kids who suddenly find that their camp has been overrun with dinosaurs.

The show, which premieres on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 18, follows six teens who get trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar during the events of Jurassic World. When dinosaurs are unleashed and the kids realize they're completely on their own with no way of contacting anyone on the outside, they're forced to fend for themselves and figure out how to survive the dinos, while also discovering some hidden secrets that could threaten the world.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous stars Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jameela Jamil, and Glen Powell. It's also notably executive produced by Steven Spielberg, who you may have heard of, Colin Trevorrow (who directed Jurassic World), Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley, and Lane Lueras.

Along with the trailer, Netflix went ahead and unveiled an interactive site where you can familiarize yourself with the world of Camp Cretaceous before the series lands on the platform.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous premieres on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 18.