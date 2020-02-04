Quibi is getting Travoltafied. The forthcoming short-form streaming service announced Tuesday that John Travolta will star alongside Kevin Hart in the comic's previously announced action comedy series, which has a new title: Die Hart. (It was previously known as Action Scene). Production on the series starts Monday.

Here's Quibi's description of the show: "Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself who's tired of being the comedic sidekick. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream - to be a leading man action star - but there's a catch: Kevin must first train at the world's greatest action star school, run by a lunatic (John Travolta). Pushed to his limits by this action school coach and a tough-minded rival student, Kevin must survive a series of hilarious, over-the-top action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime."

It's Travolta's first small-screen role since his Emmy-nominated performance in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and in a weird way his highest-profile role since that acclaimed limited series, as most of his movies of the past decade have been little-seen thrillers with titles like I Am Wrath and The Poison Rose.

Die Hart is directed by Eric Appel and written by Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad. It's executive-produced by Kevin Hart with Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley and Jeff Clanagan.

Quibi launches on April 6.