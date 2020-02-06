John Mulaney will return to the hallowed halls of 30 Rock at the end of February to host Saturday Night Live for the third time after leaving the writing staff in 2012. Mulaney will step up as host on Saturday, Feb. 29 with musical guest David Byrne (which means there has to be a Sack Lunch Bunch bit, right?). However, the hosting means that Mulaney had to postpone a Toronto stand-up gig for the third time. He recruited SNL boss Lorne Michaels to explain to the put-out attendees that Mulaney is needed at SNL due to America's currently influx political situation.

"My fellow Canadians, I hope you will forgive John Mulaney for having to reschedule his Feb. 28 show in Toronto so that he can host Saturday Night Live that weekend. I think considering the state of affairs that this country is in, the need for John is greater in New York right now," Michaels wrote in an open letter posted to Mulaney's Twitter account. "John was fully prepared for Toronto and feels deep regret to have to postpone for a third time, but he was drafted by SNL. Yes, we still have that here. He is simply doing his duty, and there is nothing more Canadian than that."

A letter from Lorne Michaels to the people of Toronto.

I am terribly sorry to move the show again.

It is now rescheduled for April 10. I will be there no matter what. I love you Toronto. Also I'm afraid of Lorne so I do what he says. pic.twitter.com/NIuZeWSmu6 — John Mulaney (@mulaney) February 6, 2020

If Mulaney can't get the job done, 007 himself, Daniel Craig, will be there on March 7 to helm the ship. He'll be joined by The Weeknd as the musical guest.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.