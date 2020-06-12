Not able to celebrate Father's Day with your dad this year? That's OK, you can listen to John Legend croon out some soulful songs in a fun Father's Day special! ABC is hosting a one-hour Father's Day event hosted by father and EGOT winner John Legend. The special, John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day, will celebrate fathers with musical performances and touching moments. Legend will even perform new material from his highly anticipated new album, Bigger Love, which drops June 19.

"Some of us may wonder if it's okay to laugh right now," Legend said in a statement. "But music and humor have always lifted our spirits during tough times. This special celebrates love and the connection to the ones you care about most. I hope it brings joy and laughter into everyone's homes this Father's Day."

Other celebrity dads slated to appear include Stevie Wonder, Anthony Anderson, Shaquille O'Neal, Common, Scottie Pippen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patton Oswalt, Marlon Wayans, Ne-Yo and more! A few of them will entertain us with a "Fatherly Feud" game with John Legend. And of course, Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigan, will make an appearance to help you find the perfect gift for your dad in case you're leaving it down to the last minute.

John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day airs Sunday, June 21 at 8/7c on ABC.