Joe Pickett: Joe and Vern Meet for the First Time Since Vern Went to Jail in This Exclusive Clip

The last time we saw Vern Dunnegan (David Alan Grier) in Paramount+'s Joe Pickett, he was being carted off to prison after his plan to cash in on land that was going to host a valuable oil pipeline was thwarted by Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman). Despite ending up as one of Season 1's big bads, Vern was a charming fellow who was hard to root against and Grier's performance was a fan favorite.

Well, now we'll get to root for him again. The grand return of Vern happens in this week's episode of Joe Pickett, which will premiere Sunday, July 9, on Paramount+. In "Fair Chase," Joe takes Vern out of prison on conditional release to help him crack the season's big murder case, and Vern is more than happy to help — and be a stubborn pain in Joe's butt — for a little fresh air. In the exclusive clip below, we see former mentor and mentee Vern and Joe meet for the first time since Joe had Vern put away.



New episodes of Joe Pickett stream Sundays on Paramount+.