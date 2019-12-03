Jedi dreams are about to come true for a select few after Disney+ made its latest Star Wars programming announcement Tuesday morning. The streaming service has ordered Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, a game show that will allow contestants to compete in hopes of achieving the ranks of Jedi Knight.

According to Disney, the new game show will test contestants in the core tenants of Jedi-ism — strength, knowledge, and bravery — through intense obstacles. Star Wars actor Ahmed Best — known to fans as Jar Jar Binks from the prequel films — will host the show and be a mentor to the hopeful competitors. Comedienne Mary Holland will be his humanoid droid companion.

This is the first unscripted Star Wars series to hit Disney+, but the new streaming service has been lapping it up with the first live-action series out of the George Lucas-created universe, The Mandalorian.

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge will launch in 2020.