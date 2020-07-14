Here's a fact that doesn't feel true but is: Jason Sudeikis has never played the lead role in a live-action sitcom. Since leaving Saturday Night Live in 2013, Sudeikis has mostly focused on movies, the most successful of which was Horrible Bosses. His last series regular role was providing his voice to Fox's live-action/animated hybrid series Son of Zorn in 2016. But now, he's back in the flesh on the small screen with Ted Lasso, which is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, Aug. 14 and just got its first trailer.

Sudeikis — who created the show with prominent producer Bill Lawrence, best known for creating Scrubs — stars in the 10-episode series as the titular Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas who gets hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer or even much familiarity with the sport at all. The character of Ted Lasso was created for promos for NBC Sports' coverage of Premier League soccer, and has now taken on a life of its own, not unlike Hank Azaria's baseball announcer character Brockmire did by moving from a Funny or Die video to a four-season IFC sitcom. The show is an upbeat fish-out-of-water comedy about a guy getting outside of his comfort zone and trying to be the best version of himself even when he has no idea what he's doing.

Apple TV+ will release the first three episodes of Ted Lasso on Friday, Aug. 14. New episodes will drop weekly following the premiere.