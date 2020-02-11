AMC may have said goodbye to Preacher, but the network is still very much in the trippy drama business right now. The newest offering is Dispatches from Elsewhere, a show that seems to be some wild amalgamation of The OA: Part II and The Matrix because everyone involved is part of a bigger puzzle they don't quite understand... but are invited to try to.

In this exclusive sneak peek at the new anthology series, Jason Segel's Peter begins to search for weird clues all around him, like a masked weirdo putting up his own "have you seen this man" posters and a purple light in a peephole — it's kinda like playing Pokémon Go, but make it existential.

Created by Segel, Dispatches from Elsewhere is a ten-episode series which centers on four characters who feel like something's missing and can't quite figure out what it is. They're then brought together and begin taking on these "Dispatches from Elsewhere" challenges and, in the process, uncover a world of possibility. It looks a little like what might happen if you took the red pill and still remained in the system.

Also appearing in this teaser are stars Sally Field as Janice, André Benjamin as Fredwynn, Eve Lindley as Simone, and Richard E. Grant as Octavio Coleman, Esq., founder of the mysterious Jejune Institute. Only the latter seems to have an actual idea of what is happening to the rest as he teases in voiceover, "Clues are all around you. Choose your path." It's still unclear where this is all heading, but it looks like audiences are going to have to just go with the game here as well.

Dispatches From Elsewhere will launch on AMC with a special two-night event, with episodes airing Sunday, March 1 and Monday, March 2.