Janine Is About to Learn More Juice Is More Problems in This Abbott Elementary Sneak Peek

Janine (Quinta Brunson) has got the juice in Wednesday's episode of Abbott Elementary, but it may not be the blessing she expects it to be. After attending a lunch committee meeting, Janine asks for her fellow teachers' opinions on a new juice option in the cafeteria. The new juice comes in a two-ounce bigger bottle, has less sugar, and is made with five percent more real juice. Seems like a win-win, right?

Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) tries to warn Janine that none of the kids have been complaining about the current juice situation so Janine shouldn't make waves. "New projects mean new problems," Barabara tries to counsel, but Janine is too hyped about the more nutritious juice option to listen. When has Barbara ever steered her wrong though? We imagine new juice in that cafeteria is going to be like whenever our favorite social media platform launches a new feature or update. It's just going to cause discomfort and agony.

More juice is going to be more problems for Janine in this episode, but the kids should be grateful that Gregory (Tyler James Williams) didn't get to pick their drink options because he would have gone with "nature's juice," water.

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC. Episodes are available the next day on Hulu.