Janine Gets Creative With Her Gifted Students in This Abbott Elementary Sneak Peek

One thing that ABC's delightful new comedy Abbott Elementary has driven home is that it is incredibly hard out here for teachers. Between checked-out principals, eccentric coworkers, and kids never willing to give you a break, the teachers at Abbott Elementary have to use whatever resources they can find to get through the day.

In TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode, Janine (Quinta Brunson) is tasked with keeping one of her academically gifted students occupied while she gets the rest of the class up to speed. Sometimes those occupational distractions mean getting some of the classroom chores done, and sometimes they mean having those gifted students help with the grading. It may not be the conventional way of running a classroom, but we can't fault Janine for finding a shortcut when she can.

Tuesday's episode will focus on Janine's quest to get an academically gifted program started at the school, but things go a bit awry when other students begin to feel left out.

Abbott Elementary airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on ABC.