Jake Paul's Next Boxing Match Will Be Against UFC Legend Anderson Silva

Jake Paul has reportedly found a new challenger to come to blows with inside of the boxing ring, according to a new report by TMZ. The tabloid website reported that UFC legend Anderson Silva will take on the 25-year-old Paul in October.

Known as one of the greatest fighters to ever compete in MMA, Silva has resurrected his boxing career and currently holds a 3-1 record. His most recent boxing match was a first round knockout against fellow UFC legend Tito Ortiz. Now at 47, Silva will be taking on Paul, who is 5-0, in what could be Paul's toughest opponent yet.

On Tuesday, Paul's Most Valuable Promotion tweeted that his opponent will be announced next week and that the social media star turned boxer "will certainly be the underdog." If Silva is indeed his opponent then Paul will be boxing against a boxer who hasn't lost in the sport since 1998.

Check out the tale of the tape between the pair, below.

Tale of the Tape: Paul vs. Silva

Jake Paul Anderson Silva Age 25 47 Height 6'1" 6'2" Reach 76" 78" Record 5-0 3-1 Accomplishments Undefeated with 4 wins by knockout 1-time UFC Middleweight Champion, most successful and consecutive title defense with 10

Details on when and where the fight is going to take place haven't been announced but we will keep you updated.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.