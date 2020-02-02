Your eyes are probably still readjusting from all the Latina fuega on your screen during the Super Bowl LIV's halftime show so you'd be forgiven for not noticing a huge detail amid Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's booty shaking, hair flipping, pole dancing spectacle: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz.

Shortly after J. Lo ripped through hits including "Get Right" and "Waiting For Tonight" — while, it must be said, looking absolutely flawless and insanely athletic for anyone, let alone someone who'll be 51 this year — she came out in that dazzling feather-coat that looked like the Puerto Rican flag on one side and the American flag on the other. (At the 12:17 mark in the video.) That's when an adorable young lady trotted out and starting singing "Born in the U.S.A" (and now's a good time to remind that Puerto Rico is the U.S.A.) — and that young lady was none other than Jennifer Lopez's daughter, one of the twins she had with then-husband Marc Anthony Feb. 22 in 2008.

Apparently, Emme was singing before she talked, and Lopez has said she loves to sing. Too soon to say if she'll follow in her mom's footsteps and become a pro singer but when you're doing the Super Bowl before you can even drive, she's got a pretty good start if she decides to do so.

J.Lo's inclusion of her mini-me was reportedly meant to be a part of the Super Bowl's tribute to Kobe Bryant, after they also honored a moment of silence in the pre-show and hosted an auction to benefit the Mamba Sports Academy.