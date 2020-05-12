Ink Master star Daniel Silva was arrested for murder on Monday, May 11 following a fatal car crash that killed YouTube star Corey La Barrie. As originally reported by TMZ, the two men were seen together at a party on Sunday, May 10 to celebrate La Barrie's birthday. Later in the evening, the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the scene of a car crash in the Valley Village neighborhood. At the time of the crash, Silva was allegedly driving while La Barrie rode in the passenger seat. Both were transported to the hospital, where La Barrie died, and Silva sustained a broken hip. At the time, the LAPD hadn't revealed any names of those in the car.

The car, a 2020 McLaren 600LT, was reportedly speeding when Silva lost control and ran off the road, crashing into both a stop sign and a tree. Police confirmed to USA Today that the incident was related to drunk driving and Silva is currently in police custody, with a representative confirming he was "driving the car under the influence of alcohol, crashed and killed the passenger." The LAPD also said that Silva tried to leave the scene after the crash, "but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid."

In an Instagram post, La Barrie's brother spoke about the YouTuber's death and confirmed that the cause was "a car accident with his drunk friend driving."

Prior to his death, La Barrie was a popular YouTube creator, with over 330,000 subscribers, while Silva appeared on Season 10 of Ink Master.

Representatives for Ink Master did not immediately return TV Guide's request for comment.